Jefferson Co. to provide COVID-19 vaccine to front-line workers not affiliated with organization providing vaccine

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jefferson County Health Department is looking to provide COVID-19 vaccines to front line healthcare workers who are not affiliated with a healthcare system, hospital or long-term care facility, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

The health department says healthcare systems, hospitals and long-term care facilities are already being provided with the vaccine, and now plans to distribute it to county employees that meet the Tier 1A definition and are not yet matched with a vaccinator.

According to the Health Department, some of the healthcare personnel categories in Tier 1A include (this is not an exhaustive list):

Certified nursing assistants, nursing assistants, nurse aides, medical assistants, nurses

Chiropractors

Dental services, including dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants

Direct care personnel, meaning people who provide direct care to patients, including in their homes (e.g, personal care assistant, home health worker)

Emergency medical responders (EMR), including emergency medical technicians/paramedics and all levels of EMRs

Environmental, nutrition services, buildings & grounds staff in patient care settings

Hospice workers

Long-term care facilities staff

Pharmacists, pharmacist assistants

Physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners

Transportation services to/from health care settings(e.g, testing sites, dialysis centers, ambulatory care)

Those who believe they meet the Tier 1A definition and are not yet matched with a vaccinator are asked to submit their information via a survey. The Health Department says in order to receive the survey and register for the 1A tier you must email vaccine@jeffersoncountywi.gov.

