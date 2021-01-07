Advertisement

Lawmakers back to work after rioters breached Congress

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Lawmakers are back to work hours after rioters breached the halls of Congress. Washington, D.C. remains under curfew Wednesday night, but the Capitol building is secure.

“We will not bow to lawlessness or intimidation,” said Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“This will be a stain on our country, not so easily washed away,” said Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

On Wednesday afternoon, a mob breached the hallowed halls during a floor debate, forcing a delay in the process to confirm Joe Biden’s presidential victory. It sparked House and Senate evacuations. Lawmakers, staff and media sheltered in secure areas.

Lawmakers are condemning the violence.

“It’s sad. It’s a very sad day for our country to see anarchy occur and tearing down and breaking our Capitol,” freshman Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) told the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.

“There are so many ways in America to protest peacefully, to file grievances, and to air our grievances without resulting to violence and breaking the law,” said Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.).

It was a culmination of two days of demonstrations. President Trump initially encouraged the protestors. He later responded to the breach on Twitter, calling for peace and asking those involved to go home. Twitter then locked his account Wednesday night. It will be locked for 12 hours.

Washington, D.C. police confirm one person has died in connection to the evening’s events.

The city-wide curfew is set to be lifted at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in vaccine tampering a long-time Wisconsin pharmacist with no previous investigations, disciplines
Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration say there were no aircraft incidents or...
FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu appeared to drop into ocean
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Lindsey Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
“There wasn’t a lot of opportunity to save herself,” Adams County Medical Examiner says missing woman’s death a tragedy
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina

Latest News

Sen. Johnson clashes with Chuck Todd on Meet the Press
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs...
Expert says GOP senators’ election challenge unlikely to succeed
Political expert says challenge unlikely to succeed.
Sen. Johnson joins senators challenging Biden victory
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis.,...
Sen. Ron Johnson joins group of GOP senators challenging Biden win
Oconomowoc legislator’s daughter faces drug charges