Lawyer involved in Trump’s call to Georgia official resigns

In an hour-long taped phone call first reported by The Washington Post, the president pushed...
In an hour-long taped phone call first reported by The Washington Post, the president pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the repeatedly-confirmed election result.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — An attorney with a Milwaukee-based law firm has resigned days after participating in a call in which President Donald Trump pressured Georgia’s state secretary to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state’s presidential election.

Foley & Lardner said Cleta Mitchell has resigned effective immediately.

Mitchell was a senior partner based in Washington. Foley & Lardner made a decision in November not to take on any clients involved in any matters related to the presidential election.

Mitchell has said she was acting as a volunteer.

