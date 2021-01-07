Madison nursing home residents receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -More than 120 people at SSM Health St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, Walgreens’ vaccine team administered the Moderna vaccine.

“Our residents and their families are ecstatic,” says Care Center Administrator Karen Hayden. “I’ve been in long term care for just about 30 years now. This is life-changing. We’re seeing light at the end of the tunnel.”

More than 70 percent of the facility’s staff received their first dose previously through SSM Health. Some of the staff received their second dose this week.

The Walgreens vaccine team will return to the facility in four weeks to administer the second dose.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.