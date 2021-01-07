Advertisement

Madison nursing home residents receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

A resident at SSM Health St. Mary's Care Center receives her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19...
A resident at SSM Health St. Mary's Care Center receives her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 7, 2021.(SSM Health)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -More than 120 people at SSM Health St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, Walgreens’ vaccine team administered the Moderna vaccine.

“Our residents and their families are ecstatic,” says Care Center Administrator Karen Hayden. “I’ve been in long term care for just about 30 years now. This is life-changing. We’re seeing light at the end of the tunnel.”

More than 70 percent of the facility’s staff received their first dose previously through SSM Health. Some of the staff received their second dose this week.

The Walgreens vaccine team will return to the facility in four weeks to administer the second dose.

