Mercyhealth offers COVID-19 vaccine to unaffiliated health care workers in Rock Co.

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -In an effort for more frontline health care workers in Rock County to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Mercyhealth is beginning to vaccinate those who are not affiliated with them.

On Thursday morning, Mercyhealth vaccinated 400 more people, including its own employees and unaffiliated health care workers from EMS agencies, dental offices, chiropractic offices, community clinics, and school nurses.

The health care workers qualify for the vaccine under the state’s definition phase 1A.

On Dec. 22, Mercyhealth received its first Pfizer vaccine shipment.

