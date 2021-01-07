Advertisement

Mercyhealth offers COVID-19 vaccine to unaffiliated health care workers in Rock Co.

Dr. Chris Hammer of Hammer Chiropractic in Milton, and his entire team got vaccinated at...
Dr. Chris Hammer of Hammer Chiropractic in Milton, and his entire team got vaccinated at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Janesville on Jan. 7, 2021.(Mercyhealth)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -In an effort for more frontline health care workers in Rock County to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Mercyhealth is beginning to vaccinate those who are not affiliated with them.

On Thursday morning, Mercyhealth vaccinated 400 more people, including its own employees and unaffiliated health care workers from EMS agencies, dental offices, chiropractic offices, community clinics, and school nurses.

The health care workers qualify for the vaccine under the state’s definition phase 1A.

On Dec. 22, Mercyhealth received its first Pfizer vaccine shipment.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in vaccine tampering a long-time Wisconsin pharmacist with no previous investigations, disciplines
Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration say there were no aircraft incidents or...
FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu appeared to drop into ocean
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Lindsey Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
“There wasn’t a lot of opportunity to save herself,” Adams County Medical Examiner says missing woman’s death a tragedy
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina

Latest News

An independent healthcare worker receives a vaccine in Dodgeville.
Rural counties mitigate challenges of Phase 1a vaccination roll out
A resident at SSM Health St. Mary's Care Center receives her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19...
Madison nursing home residents receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
17-year-old who died in Dodge Co. crash identified
Bald Eagle Watching Days goes virtual this year