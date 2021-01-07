Middleton high schoolers offer homework help to elementary school students

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools across Wisconsin in the spring of 2020, many students and families have struggled with virtual learning.

When schools in the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District (MCPASD) moved online, high school students Molly Warholic and Elaina Jones quickly noticed those struggles, especially among elementary school students.

“The teachers were definitely noticing some of their kids just falling behind and not quite sure how to complete assignments on their own,” said Warholic, a Middleton High School junior.

Warholic and Jones wanted to take action. In summer, they started developing a tutoring service to pair high schoolers with elementary school students.

“The driving force behind all of this is just to help people, so if we can help as many people as possible then that’s really how we’re measuring our success,” said Jones, a former Middleton High School student.

After months of work, Warholic and Jones officially launched the nonprofit NCAT (Next Chapter Academic Tutoring).

“[It is] structured as a homework help service,” Jones explained.

Families with elementary school students sign up and are then paired with a high school student who can help with homework and other academic activities. NCAT is free for any elementary school student in the district.

“We don’t want kids to be falling behind just because they can’t afford tutoring,” Warholic said.

Warholic and Jones launched a virtual option in December. On Tuesday, January 5, they opened a physical location for the first time near Sauk Trail Elementary School.

“There were a lot of kids that came in kind of shy and nervous and then by the time they left, they were all laughing and were really happy and they learned a lot too,” Warholic described.

The new location is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for two sessions each day. Right now, every session is limited to 10 kids in order to maintain social distancing, but Warholic and Jones said interest keeps growing.

“We’re receiving a lot more signups this week for the in-person option, and then trying to collect tutors for that,” Jones said.

About 50 families have expressed interest and the the two have heard from nearly 60 potential tutors.

Warholic and Jones have also established partnerships with other local organizations. Middleton Outreach Ministry donates snacks for the students, and NCAT is running a food drive for them at their location. Middleton Public Library has donated books no longer in circulation for kids to take home.

Right now, NCAT is limited to students in the Middleton Cross Plains Are School District, but both Warholic and Jones said they eventually want to expand to more districts and continue their work beyond the pandemic.

“We know that this is a need that the community has regardless of whether or not the COVID pandemic is continuing,” Jones explained.

For families and students in the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District who are interested in signing up to get help or to be a tutor, email nextchapteracademictutoring@gmail.com.

