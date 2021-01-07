Advertisement

Pelosi calls for using 25th Amendment on President Trump

The Speaker of the House said Congress may move to impeach him
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should immediately be removed from office or Congress may proceed to impeach him.

Pelosi on Thursday joined those calling on the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to force Trump from office. It came a day after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, forcing the building into lockdown. Trump called them “very special” people and said he loved them.

She said at the Capitol: “The president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America.”

Pelosi says he could do further harm to the country: “Any day can be a horror show for America.”

Democrats and some Republicans want Trump removed before his term ends on Jan. 20 with Democrat Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

