Police release photos of people they want to identify from U.S. Capitol unrest

Washington D.C. Metro police released dozens of images on Thursday for help in identifying...
Washington D.C. Metro police released dozens of images on Thursday for help in identifying persons-of-interest in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021(DC Metro Police Dept.)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMTV) - Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify more than two dozen persons-of-interest from the clash at the U.S. Capitol.

They released these images on Thursday. Police are currently scouring area hotels and businesses looking for the people involved in the unrest at the Capitol.

Anyone who is able to identify these people should call Metropolitan Police at 202-727-9099. Police are offering a reward up to $1,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrests and indictment of the people involved.

Police say four people died and more than 50 arrests were made on Wednesday.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund identified the woman fatally shot in the Capitol by an officer as Ashli Babbitt. She was shot in the House of Representatives’ lobby.

Three others died due to medical emergencies.

Fourteen police officers were also injured in the uprising on Capitol Hill.

