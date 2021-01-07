Advertisement

Sen. Johnson says no decision on his next political move

(FILE) Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson,...
(FILE) Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)(Greg Nash | AP)
By Associated Press and Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WMTV) -Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he has not made a decision yet on his political future as the vocal backer of President Donald Trump faces two years in the minority and mounting calls for him to step aside.

The update from the Republican comes a day after the U.S. Capitol was stormed amid certification of the 2020 Presidential election results.

Johnson texted The Associated Press on Thursday to say he had not yet made a decision.

He is weighing whether to seek a third term, run for governor, or step down.

His decision will have a cascading effect in Wisconsin as other Republicans wait to see what he does.

With the majority changing in the Senate after Georgia’s runoff election, he will likely lose his post as Chairman of the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee.

After winning re-election in 2016, he pledged he would not serve more than two terms in the Senate.

The Wisconsin governor race and his seat in the Senate are up for election in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in vaccine tampering a long-time Wisconsin pharmacist with no previous investigations, disciplines
Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration say there were no aircraft incidents or...
FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu appeared to drop into ocean
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Lindsey Folan, 38, was found dead in the Town of Leola after going missing two days earlier.
“There wasn’t a lot of opportunity to save herself,” Adams County Medical Examiner says missing woman’s death a tragedy
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina

Latest News

An independent healthcare worker receives a vaccine in Dodgeville.
Rural counties mitigate challenges of Phase 1a vaccination roll out
Dr. Chris Hammer of Hammer Chiropractic in Milton, and his entire team got vaccinated at...
Mercyhealth offers COVID-19 vaccine to unaffiliated health care workers in Rock Co.
17-year-old who died in Dodge Co. crash identified
Bald Eagle Watching Days goes virtual this year
The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of...
Wisconsin Assembly passes COVID-19 bill Senate GOP opposes