Sen. Johnson says no decision on his next political move

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WMTV) -Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he has not made a decision yet on his political future as the vocal backer of President Donald Trump faces two years in the minority and mounting calls for him to step aside.

The update from the Republican comes a day after the U.S. Capitol was stormed amid certification of the 2020 Presidential election results.

Johnson texted The Associated Press on Thursday to say he had not yet made a decision.

He is weighing whether to seek a third term, run for governor, or step down.

His decision will have a cascading effect in Wisconsin as other Republicans wait to see what he does.

With the majority changing in the Senate after Georgia’s runoff election, he will likely lose his post as Chairman of the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee.

After winning re-election in 2016, he pledged he would not serve more than two terms in the Senate.

The Wisconsin governor race and his seat in the Senate are up for election in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.