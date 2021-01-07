Advertisement

Springs Window Fashion donates $300K to Middleton, Dane Co. non-profits

(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Global provider of custom window coverings Springs Window Fashions has donated more than $300,000 in cash contributions to six non-profit organizations in Middleton and Dane County.

According to a release issued Tuesday, the contributions were made to organizations that are providing relief to those in need during the pandemic.

Donations were made to United Way of Dane County, Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, Middleton Outreach Ministry, Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, Domestic Abuse Interventions Services and The Road Home.

“We are proud to support all of these organizations,” said Eric Jungbluth, president and CEO of Springs.  “Each one plays a critical role for those most at need in our community and is particularly important during these challenging times. Springs has deep roots in Middleton and Dane County and is committed to giving back to local organizations.”

