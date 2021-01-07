Advertisement

The Latest: New York sends 1,000 National Guard troops to DC

Members of the National Guard arrive to secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday,...
Members of the National Guard arrive to secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is sending 1,000 members of the state’s National Guard to Washington, D.C., to help “the peaceful transition of presidential power.”

Cuomo, a Democrat, said 1,000 troops would be sent for up to two weeks at the request of U.S. National Guard officials.

It comes after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters rampaged through the U.S. Capitol. They will join law enforcement from Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey who are also coming to D.C.’s aid.

The president’s supporters incited chaos in a protest over a transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

