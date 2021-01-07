Advertisement

Transportation Secretary Chao resigns after riot

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) -Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the highest ranking member of President Donald Trump’s administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol.

In a statement Thursday, Chao, who is married to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

She said her department will continue to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s designated nominee to head the department, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

