Wis. Assembly passes resolution condemning political violence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Assembly unanimously passed a joint resolution Thursday condemning political violence.

Wisconsin lawmakers recognized the importance of the ability to peacefully protest and exercising their First Amendment right, as well.

Representatives Vos and Steineke introduced the resolution, which notes that violent political demonstrations and protests have “erupted” in the past year.

In the resolution, lawmakers wrote that “political violence in any form has no place in the American system of government and should never be tolerated.”

The Legislature is also divided on a coronavirus response bill Thursday that the state Assembly was passing, but that the Senate GOP leader said his chamber opposes.

