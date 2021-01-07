Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly passes COVID-19 bill Senate GOP opposes

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature is divided on a coronavirus response bill that the state Assembly has passed but that the Senate GOP leader says his chamber opposes.

Even if the current bill were to somehow pass the full Legislature, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signaled his opposition and would likely veto the measure.

Evers and Assembly Democrats have their own proposals that Republicans don’t support.

The Legislature hasn’t passed anything related to the pandemic since April, and recent talks between Evers and Republican leaders failed to result in a deal.

The GOP-controlled Assembly passed the bill on Thursday.

