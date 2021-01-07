Advertisement

Wisconsin surpasses 5,000 deaths due to COVID-19

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin surpassed 5,000 deaths from COVID-19, as the total number of cases neared half a million.

The state Department of Health Services reported 60 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 5,039.

The health agency reported 3,406 new positive cases on Wednesday, making the total nearly 495,000 positive cases to date.

The seven-day average of new cases on Wednesday was 2,493. That is the highest it has been since Dec. 24.

There were also 175 people hospitalized from the virus in the past day, with 243 patients in the ICU. Hospital bed capacity decreased on Wednesday also, with 84% of hospital beds being full in the state.

