500,000 Wisconsinites have been infected with COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than half a million Wisconsinites have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the Dept. of Health Services reports Friday.

In their latest daily COVID-19 dashboard update, 3,474 new cases of the virus were confirmed positive. This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases in the state to 502,012.

The first cases of COVID-19 that DHS reported in Wisconsin on their daily dashboard were reported on March 15, 2020, when there were 32 cases. A Dane County resident who tested positive for the virus in February was the first known case in the state. It took nearly eight months for Wisconsin to report 250,000 positive cases on Nov. 6.

It took only a little more than two months for the state to accumulate another 250,000 cases and reach the half a million milestone.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases has continued to climb, now reaching 2,715 cases.

There were 136 people hospitalized for COVID-19 Friday, making the new total for all patients hospitalized for the virus 1,077. There are 244 patients currently in the ICU.

Forty more Wisconsinites have died since the previous daily report from COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.