Alliant Energy, Kohls on 2021 “Responsible Companies List”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Madison-based power company is being named one of the country’s most responsible companies in 2021.

Alliant Energy, was named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of most responsible companies. The list covers 14 industries and includes the top 400 responsible companies in the U.S.

Alliant Energy was placed 253 on the list.

“We are pleased to be recognized as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies,” says John Larsen, Chairman, President, and CEO of Alliant Energy. “Guided by our purpose-driven strategy to serve customers and build stronger communities, we are generating cleaner energy while ensuring it’s affordable, safe and reliable. We act today for a better tomorrow.”

Alliant Energy outlines their sustainability goals in their Clean Energy Plan. In additional to their goal of net-zero emissions for their energy production, they also outline their commitment to building “equitable, respectful and resilient communities”, in their Corporate Responsibility Report.

The annual Newsweek list analyzes three key areas of Corporate Responsibility: social, environmental, and corporate governance. Pulling from publicly available performance indicators such as CSR, Sustainability, and Corporate Citizenship reports to make their determination,

Newsweek also relies on an independent survey of U.S. citizens to assess their perception of company activities and how they related to corporate social responsibility.

Alliant Energy was not the only Wisconsin-based company to make the list.

Here’s the full list of Wisconsin companies and their rankings

Manpower Group: 144

Oshkosh Corporation: 159

Rexnord Power Transmission: 175

Rockwell Automation: 190

WEC Energy Group: 199

Harley-Davidson: 217

Alliant Energy: 253

Kohls: 285

Regal Beloit: 334

Modine Manufacturing: 340

Sensient Technologies: 378

