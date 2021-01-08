Advertisement

Are you feeling lucky? Mega Millions, Powerball combined reach nearly $1 Billion

A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook,...
A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It’s been more than two years since two lottery jackpots combined reached nearly a billion or more.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at $510 million and Powerball is at $470 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the eight largest in the game’s history. If someone wins the Friday drawing, they could get a more than $377 million cash payout.

“This is only the third time in the history of Powerball and Mega Millions we’ve had jackpots larger than $450 Million at the same time,” said Cindy Polzin, Wisconsin Lottery Director. “I am so excited for our players. Good luck to WINsconsin this weekend!”

The last jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased by a winner in Racine on Nov. 10. That jackpot was $120 million. Wisconsin has had other big Mega Millions winners, with 64 $1 Million winning tickets purchased in the state since 2010.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The Powerball jackpot is the tenth largest in the game’s history and the drawing will be on Saturday. The cash payout is nearly $363 million.

In case you were wondering, the chances of winning both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots is 1 in 88 quadrillion.

