BBB offers tips on setting up a home gym on a budget

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Setting up a home gym can be useful amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau says buying the equipment up can be expensive.

The BBB outlined several tips to help people find the equipment they need on a budget:

Consider any existing health conditions you may have, along with your fitness needs and goals, and check with your doctor about what equipment is safe to use.

Set a budget for how much you would like to spend on home gym equipment and look at the National Academy of Sports Medicine and Consumer Reports ’s guides on choosing the right equipment for your budget.

Measure how much space you have for a home gym to make sure the equipment you desire will fit.

Read multiple customer reviews to make sure the equipment is of good quality.

Test the equipment before you buy it, if you can, to make sure you feel comfortable operating the equipment.

Compare the equipment’s prices at multiple stores and manufacturers to make sure you are getting the best deal.

Know how you will get the equipment home from the store and find out how much shipping costs, what delivery fees you might pay and if the delivery person will help you set up the equipment.

Find out if the retailer for the equipment has a return policy, what the return process is like and what fees you might be charged during the return process.

Make sure the equipment is not damaged or missing any pieces before you accept it.

Understand in-store financing for larger equipment purchases before you agree to it, so you know how much interest you will pay and if there is a fee for paying the balance in full early.

For more information on creating a home gym, read BBB Tip: Smart Online Shopping.

