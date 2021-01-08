Advertisement

Fighting back against robocalls

How to avoid spam calls.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:06 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A spam or robocall is not only an invasion of privacy, but a way people get scammed out of money or important personal information, but there are a few ways to fight back against such calls.

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau says there is an easy three-step process to fighting robocall. First: Hang up. If you engage with the calls or press one to get off a list, the caller knows the number is active and will keep calling. The caller may even ramp up the calls.

Second: Block the call. You can go under the number and block the to try and avoid the chance of engaging a spam call. You can also go into your setting and silence unknown callers. Third: Report the call. You can go to the BBB’s website to report a spam call; the bureau is actively pursuing spam and robocalls.

There are also a few preventative steps you can take against robocalls too. The bureau recommends the app Nomorobo as a way to prevent receiving spam calls. In settings, there is also the option to silence unknown incoming calls.

Spam and robocalls are important to block and report because they are not only annoying; they are also dangerous. Such calls can lead to losing money or valuable personal information. Fighting back against these calls can also help mitigate their rise. USA Today reports that Americans received 58.5 billion spam calls in 2019, up 22 percent from 2018.

