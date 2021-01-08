“I was very afraid”: Black man alleges verbal assault by Trump supporters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie man says he feared for his life, claiming he was the target of racist verbal assault by Trump supporters.

Madison Police is investigating the incident that happened Wednesday afternoon outside a restaurant on the 4000 block of East Towne Blvd. near East Towne Mall, according to a report.

Yisrael Ami, the alleged victim, said he was waiting for his wife to come out of the restaurant when he saw at least a dozen cars pull into the parking lot. He described, those with Trump gear walked towards him, pointed fingers at him, used the n-word and told him to “go home.”

“When you see the look in someone’s eyes-- fiery red, skin flushed, shaking, looking crazy... When it goes bad, it goes bad,” he said.

Earlier that day, Ami said he felt disturbed by photos of rioters storming the U.S. Capitol. He remembered thinking about George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Emmett Till. He asked himself, “Is this how it ends?”

Ami said he dialed for help at the parking lot and spoke with a 911 dispatcher. He said he told the dispatcher he felt unsafe and threatened. He claimed, the dispatcher told him a police car was nearby, but he got no assistance. He also said the dispatcher told him to go home. Several hours later, when he was back home, Ami said he got the first call from police.

“The very reason why you call 911 is because you’re threatened. You feel like you’re in danger,” he said. “And they didn’t respond.”

According to the police incident report, “the man and his family left and later contacted police.”

Through an open records request Friday, NBC15 obtained Ami’s entire call with 911.

Ami took his story to Corey Marionneaux and the Black Men’s Coalition of Dane County.

“I think they should give [the assailants] the same attention that they give Black men in a community if we were to do something wrong. If we were to ride down ten cars and harass anybody, we would definitely be pursued,” Marionneaux said. The coalition has called on the Madison mayor and chief of police to push the investigation and seek justice.

“No, I’m not mad at them,” Ami said. “I just want to get them to heal. They need healing. Hurt people hurt people.”

