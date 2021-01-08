Madison students staying virtual -- for now
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Madison Metropolitan School District announced Friday that it’s still not safe to have students back in the classroom due to the coronavirus pandemic. All students will start the third quarter of the 2020-2021 school year virtually.
But MMSD did not close the door on possibly allowing students back in the classroom.
“If any time conditions for bringing students and staff back safely improve, it will execute a plan to safely return students to in-person learning in a phased approach,” a news release read.
That phased approached would start with students in the early grade levels. MMSD says they would bring grade levels back in two-week increments. Again, this is all contingent on the status of the pandemic.
MMSD parent Julie Jensen, who has four kids across several grades attending the district, said while virtual learning has been difficult, she believes it is still the best option.
“It’s not easy, They don’t always want to sit in their chairs and sit in front of their computers,” she said.
Jensen said her second grader has down syndrome, and navigating that has been a challenge. However, she said if a hybrid model was available, she would still keep her youngest children at home. She said logistically, she could see staffing becoming an issue if students were to return.
“I don’t think anyone wants to do this long-term because it’s really hard. I would like to see all the teachers vaccinated,” she said.
Kari Petre, an MMSD elementary school teacher and parent, said she has seen the toll on mental health virtual learning has taken on students and would go to a hybrid model if it was offered.
“If we could get vaccinated, I am in. We also still have connectivity issues that rear their ugly head and make kids unable to participate. That hasn’t changed,” Petre said.
Superintendent Carlton D. Jenkins said he knows the impact this type of learning has had on a number of students, making each decision difficult.
“It has always been our preference to have students learning in-person in the classroom,” said Superintendent Carlton D. Jenkins.
“It is also our ultimate responsibility to ensure when we do return to our school buildings for in-person instruction, it will be done in the safest way possible with metrics supporting a safe return,” added Jenkins.
The union, Madison Teachers Inc., released a statement saying they agree with Dr. Jenkins’ decision.
