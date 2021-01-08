Madison students staying virtual -- for now

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Madison Metropolitan School District announced Friday that it’s still not safe to have students back in the classroom due to the coronavirus pandemic. All students will start the third quarter of the 2020-2021 school year virtually.

But MMSD did not close the door on possibly allowing students back in the classroom.

“If any time conditions for bringing students and staff back safely improve, it will execute a plan to safely return students to in-person learning in a phased approach,” a news release read.

That phased approached would start with students in the early grade levels. MMSD says they would bring grade levels back in two-week increments. Again, this is all contingent on the status of the pandemic.

MMSD parent Julie Jensen, who has four kids across several grades attending the district, said while virtual learning has been difficult, she believes it is still the best option.

“It’s not easy, They don’t always want to sit in their chairs and sit in front of their computers,” she said.

Jensen said her second grader has down syndrome, and navigating that has been a challenge. However, she said if a hybrid model was available, she would still keep her youngest children at home. She said logistically, she could see staffing becoming an issue if students were to return.

“I don’t think anyone wants to do this long-term because it’s really hard. I would like to see all the teachers vaccinated,” she said.

Kari Petre, an MMSD elementary school teacher and parent, said she has seen the toll on mental health virtual learning has taken on students and would go to a hybrid model if it was offered.

“If we could get vaccinated, I am in. We also still have connectivity issues that rear their ugly head and make kids unable to participate. That hasn’t changed,” Petre said.

Superintendent Carlton D. Jenkins said he knows the impact this type of learning has had on a number of students, making each decision difficult.

“It has always been our preference to have students learning in-person in the classroom,” said Superintendent Carlton D. Jenkins.

“It is also our ultimate responsibility to ensure when we do return to our school buildings for in-person instruction, it will be done in the safest way possible with metrics supporting a safe return,” added Jenkins.

The union, Madison Teachers Inc., released a statement saying they agree with Dr. Jenkins’ decision.

“MTI members stand in solidarity with Superintendent Dr. Jenkins’ decision-making process which included discussions with MTI about prioritizing the maximization of life, safety, and health of our students, staff, and community. The decision to begin third quarter virtually was a collaborative effort based on science, with an equity lens, and all stakeholder voice. MTI leadership and our membership have been a powerful presence in work leading up to the January 8 announcement by amplifying educator voice in the decision-making process in meaningful ways. This includes one-on-one conversations at the building/worksite level, participation in a membership survey, and continuing to build upon membership engagement. MTI’s work has warranted that the decisions to return to in-person instruction or service delivery will be based on science, public health experts, feedback from families and staff while keeping in mind multi-generational households and the recent COVID-19 variant. As we continue in an all-virtual format, educators are working together to continuously reflect and strengthen the virtual instruction model. Building on the hard work done by students, staff, and families while working virtual over these past months we will continue collaborating with the District and families while also elevating the voices of those who will be directly engaged in supporting students’ academic and social emotional needs. MTI membership must be an active participant at every school and every level of the district operations as we plan for the eventual return when conditions are safe.”

