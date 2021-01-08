Man falls into street, ran over by truck, Portage Police say

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old Ohio man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was ran over by a truck on Thursday, says Portage Police.

They say Dennis Mouser was walking from the Kwik Trip on County Highway X to cross County Highway CX when he fell into the road in front of a delivery truck around 8:10 a.m.

Mouser was hit by the truck as it drove away from the parked position, unaware Mouser was in the road, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital and was later transported to UW Hospital for serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.