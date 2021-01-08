People asked to wear blue on Saturday to honor law enforcement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is on Saturday.

The designation on Jan. 9 each year was initiated by Concerns of Police Suriviors (C.O.P.S.) in 2015 to show support for those in local, state, and federal law enforcement officers.

“It is an honor to recognize and celebrate the men and women who devote their lives to protecting our communities,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Scott Blader. “On any given day, they may confront a violent armed offender, assist a victim of human trafficking, respond to a family devastated by drug addiction, or ensure that our children travel to school safely. I ask the citizens of Wisconsin to join me in saying ‘thank you’ to these heroes who protect our schools, workplaces, roads, and homes.”

Other organizations that recognize the holiday include, but are not limited to, the FBI National Academy Associates, the Fraternal Order of Police, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Officer Down Memorial Page, Law Enforcement United, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, International Conference of Police Chaplains, National Troopers Coalition and others.

People are encouraged to show support for their law enforcement on Jan. 9, by wearing blue, taking treats to a local department, flying a blue ribbon on a car antenna or mailbox, or by thanking an officer in person.

