Advertisement

Quiet, but Cloudy Weather is Expected Through the Weekend

Temperatures will be slightly above average
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:28 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Weak high pressure will continue to dominate the weather around here through the weekend. The weather pattern has stalled so few changes are expected for the next several days.

We have seen a little bit drier air work its way into the lower levels of the atmosphere and that, coupled with a little more wind, has let to the dissipation of our fog. The ridge of high pressure is not going to be strong enough to scour out the clouds and it is looking like a fairly cloudy weekend coming up.

Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s through the weekend.
Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s through the weekend.(wmtv weather)

Temperatures will be a little above average through the period. Highs today, Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 20s, approximately 3 to 5 degrees above the seasonal averages. Winds chills will be in the teens and lower 20s this afternoon. Lows tonight will be around 20 but cooler overnight lows in teen will be seen Saturday and Sunday nights.

No precipitation is expected through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in vaccine tampering a long-time Wisconsin pharmacist with no previous investigations, disciplines
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration say there were no aircraft incidents or...
FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu appeared to drop into ocean
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina

Latest News

Clouds remain for the entire weekend. A passing disturbance may bring a few light flurries and...
Only glimpses of sunshine this weekend
Weekend Forecast - Hardly any breaks in the clouds
Cloudy start to 2021
Hardly any breaks in the clouds this weekend
Highs will remain in the 20's this weekend along with mostly cloudy skies.
Waiting for a break in the Clouds