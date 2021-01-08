Quiet, but Cloudy Weather is Expected Through the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Weak high pressure will continue to dominate the weather around here through the weekend. The weather pattern has stalled so few changes are expected for the next several days.

We have seen a little bit drier air work its way into the lower levels of the atmosphere and that, coupled with a little more wind, has let to the dissipation of our fog. The ridge of high pressure is not going to be strong enough to scour out the clouds and it is looking like a fairly cloudy weekend coming up.

Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s through the weekend. (wmtv weather)

Temperatures will be a little above average through the period. Highs today, Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 20s, approximately 3 to 5 degrees above the seasonal averages. Winds chills will be in the teens and lower 20s this afternoon. Lows tonight will be around 20 but cooler overnight lows in teen will be seen Saturday and Sunday nights.

No precipitation is expected through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.