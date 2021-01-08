Advertisement

Seven candidates vying for State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Superintendent of Public Instruction Candidates Top Row: Jill Underly, Shelia Briggs, Troy...
Superintendent of Public Instruction Candidates Top Row: Jill Underly, Shelia Briggs, Troy Mitchell Gunderson, and Deborah Kerr. Bottom Row: Joe Fenrick, Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, and Steve Krull.(WMTV)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Seven candidates have submitted their nomination papers and signatures to run for Wisconsin’s Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The filing deadline was Jan. 5.

Carolyn Stanford Taylor will not be seeking election. She was picked by Governor Tony Evers to succeed him in the role. She began serving her term in January 2019 and is the state’s first Black state superintendent.

The candidates include:

  • Jill Underly – Current superintendent of the Pecatonica Area School District. Former assistant director at DPI.
  • Shelia Briggs – Assistant state superintendent, and former Madison principal at Schenk Elementary School.
  • Troy Mitchell Gunderson- currently an adjunct professor of school finance in the superintendent certification program at Viterbo University, and former West Salem School District Superintendent.
  • Deborah Kerr -former Brown Deer Schools superintendent, founding member of the Closing the Gap Consortium.
  • Joe Fenrick – Fond du Lac High School science teacher and UW-Oshkosh geology lecturer.
  • Steve Krull -principal at Milwaukee’s Garland Elementary School and former U.S. Air Force instructor.
  • Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams- served as Gov. Tony Evers’ Director of Milwaukee office and as the DPI Education Administrative Director of Teacher Education, Professional Development, and Licensing.

If the paperwork of more than three candidates are approved, a primary election will be held Feb. 16.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

