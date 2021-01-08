Seven candidates vying for State Superintendent of Public Instruction

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Seven candidates have submitted their nomination papers and signatures to run for Wisconsin’s Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The filing deadline was Jan. 5.

Carolyn Stanford Taylor will not be seeking election. She was picked by Governor Tony Evers to succeed him in the role. She began serving her term in January 2019 and is the state’s first Black state superintendent.

The candidates include:

If the paperwork of more than three candidates are approved, a primary election will be held Feb. 16.

