Advertisement

Trump: “I will not be going to the Inauguration”

President Trump says he will not be there to see President-elect Joe Biden get inaugurated
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump tweeted Friday morning that he will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20th.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump’s tweet read.

Biden will become president at noon regardless of Trump’s plans.

President Trump has spent the weeks since Election Day claiming widespread voter fraud.

On Wednesday, the United States Congress met to count and certify the electoral votes from each state. The formality was interrupted by a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building. Congress reconvened that night and officially certified Joe Biden as the next president.

President Trump released a video Thursday night conceding the election and denounced the attack on the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in vaccine tampering a long-time Wisconsin pharmacist with no previous investigations, disciplines
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration say there were no aircraft incidents or...
FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu appeared to drop into ocean
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina

Latest News

DHS: 36 deaths, 120 more hospitalized due to COVID-19
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
‘Caravan Against Fascism’ calls for Sen. Ron Johnson’s resignation following Capitol chaos
Weekend Ski Report - More lifts and trails open this weekend
Weekend Forecast - Hardly any breaks in the clouds
The full 911 call as obtained by NBC15. Yisrael Ami called at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday and spoke...
Full 911 call