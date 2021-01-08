Trump: “I will not be going to the Inauguration”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump tweeted Friday morning that he will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20th.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump’s tweet read.

Biden will become president at noon regardless of Trump’s plans.

President Trump has spent the weeks since Election Day claiming widespread voter fraud.

On Wednesday, the United States Congress met to count and certify the electoral votes from each state. The formality was interrupted by a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building. Congress reconvened that night and officially certified Joe Biden as the next president.

President Trump released a video Thursday night conceding the election and denounced the attack on the Capitol.

