Twitter permanently bans Pres. Trump

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twitter has permanently banned President Donald Trump on Friday, citing a risk of “further incitement of violence.”

Twitter posted in a blog that they had created a comprehensive analysis of their policy enforcement approach. They analyzed how the tweets were received and interpreted.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action,” the social media website wrote. “Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”

A 12-hour lockdown of Trump’s account ended on Thursday and the president used his restored account to post a video in which he acknowledged for the first time that his presidency will end soon.

This a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.