U.S. records more than 4,000 daily virus deaths

This is the first the time U.S. has eclipsed 4,000 deaths
Medical personnel watch over COVID-19 patients at DHR Health, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in...
Medical personnel watch over COVID-19 patients at DHR Health, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:55 AM CST
NEW YORK (AP) -- The U.S. has topped 4,000 daily deaths from the coronavirus for the first time, breaking a record set just one day earlier.

The tally from Johns Hopkins University shows the U.S. had 4,085 deaths Thursday. The U.S. had nearly 275,000 new coronavirus cases as well.

The numbers are another reminder of the worsening situation following travel for holidays and family gatherings, along with more time indoors during the winter months. There’s been a surge in cases and deaths in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida.

More than 365,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus.

