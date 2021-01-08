UW Health offers advice on treating COVID-19 at home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health experts offered tips on Friday for those who need to recover at home from COVID-19, rather than in a hospital.

UW Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothof said that there are many patients who are sick right now that need medical care and equipment.

“But, for those managing milder symptoms at home, there are a few things you can do to take care of yourself and make the experience less miserable,” said Dr. Pothof.

In a news release, UW Health advised that patients stay at home and isolate from others. Health care workers also told patients to stay hydrated, monitor their symptoms and rest as much as possible.

UW Health noted that for aches and pains, people should never take a dosage of more than what is listed for medications like Tylenol and ibuprofen. People can also take over-the-counter medication for a cough and sore throat.

UW Health added that if people have an upset stomach, they should consider a bland diet.

