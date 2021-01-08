Advertisement

UW Health offers advice on treating COVID-19 at home

(FILE)
(FILE)(WWNY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health experts offered tips on Friday for those who need to recover at home from COVID-19, rather than in a hospital.

UW Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothof said that there are many patients who are sick right now that need medical care and equipment.

“But, for those managing milder symptoms at home, there are a few things you can do to take care of yourself and make the experience less miserable,” said Dr. Pothof.

In a news release, UW Health advised that patients stay at home and isolate from others. Health care workers also told patients to stay hydrated, monitor their symptoms and rest as much as possible.

UW Health noted that for aches and pains, people should never take a dosage of more than what is listed for medications like Tylenol and ibuprofen. People can also take over-the-counter medication for a cough and sore throat.

UW Health added that if people have an upset stomach, they should consider a bland diet.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in vaccine tampering a long-time Wisconsin pharmacist with no previous investigations, disciplines
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration say there were no aircraft incidents or...
FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu appeared to drop into ocean
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina

Latest News

DHS: 36 deaths, 120 more hospitalized due to COVID-19
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
‘Caravan Against Fascism’ calls for Sen. Ron Johnson’s resignation following Capitol chaos
Weekend Ski Report - More lifts and trails open this weekend
Weekend Forecast - Hardly any breaks in the clouds
The full 911 call as obtained by NBC15. Yisrael Ami called at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday and spoke...
Full 911 call