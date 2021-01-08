Waiting for a break in the Clouds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another day & more clouds -- the gray sky persisted across Wisconsin this afternoon. High temperatures have remained near normal and will keep up the trend through the weekend.

High pressure has settled in at the surface under a calm weather pattern aloft. No major weather systems are forecast - leaving the clouds in place for a majority of the weekend. A few may be lucky enough to see some sunshine tomorrow, but it’ll be more likely to see a few breaks on Sunday.

A weak frontal boundary will usher in some drier air in the low levels. This may break up the cloud cover for a time. A few light flurries are possible as the front moves by, but accumulations are not likely. Highs remain in the upper 20′s for the weekend and the start of next week.

Temperatures increase to near freezing mid-next week as a weather system develops and moves through southern Canada. A few showers and perhaps a mix of rain/ snow are possible Thursday.

