Wis. small businesses granted $240 million in 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 55,000 small businesses in Wisconsin received $240 million in grants last year to help them amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday.

According to a news release, this was the largest direct-aid program for small businesses in the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s history.

Gov. Evers explained that the We’re All In grants, with assistance from the WEDC and state Dept. of Revenue, were given to small businesses in three phases during the pandemic.

About $65 million was given to 26,000 businesses in the summer of 2020 as part of Phase 1. Gov. Evers noted that each business received a $2,500 grant.

One hundred and thirty million dollars was awarded to 26,000 more businesses in the fall of 2020 as part of Phase 2. Businesses that were hit hardest by COVID-19 received $5,000 grants, Gov. Evers said.

He also reported that the first two phases were meant to hit businesses with a revenue of less than $1 million a year.

During Phase 3, the We’re All in For Restaurants program was started during the late fall. Gov. Evers explained that each qualifying business received $20,000.

Gov. Evers praised businesses for their “remarkable resilience” during the pandemic.

“We aren’t out of the woods just yet, and it is vital that we continue to support our local businesses and their employees to help them get through these tough times,” he said.

Residents can look up a full list of the businesses who received grants on the DOR’s online database.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.