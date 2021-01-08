Advertisement

Wisconsin budget panel approves recount reimbursement

(FILE) Tabulators handle ballots at the Alliant Energy Center on Nov. 21, as part of the ...
(FILE) Tabulators handle ballots at the Alliant Energy Center on Nov. 21, as part of the recount in Dane county.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -The Wisconsin Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee on Friday approved reimbursing Milwaukee and Dane counties for costs incurred during the recount requested and paid for by President Donald Trump.

The reimbursement was hung up by the committee, but co-chair Rep. Mark Born said Friday that objection was removed after the counties submitted additional details about their costs. The counties said the recount cost them combined about $2.4 million, which was less than the original projection of $3 million.

The recount confirmed Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in both counties, which was upheld by both federal and state courts. Biden won Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes.

