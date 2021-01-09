Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers donates $500,000 to COVID-19 small-business relief fund

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On the day Wisconsin reached half a million coronavirus cases, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pledged half a million dollars to help a COVID-19 relief fund for small businesses.

During an Instagram live feed Friday night, Rodgers said he’ll match Dave Portnoy’s $500,000 contribution to The Barstool Fund, which was established by Portnoy’s Barstool Sports media company.

Rodgers is calling on his teammates and coaches to contribute.

According to its website, The Barstool Fund has raised over $21 million from more than 161,000 supporters. The money is so far helping 97 sports bars, restaurants, micro breweries, salons and other businesses, including the Abbey Bar in De Pere, Dairy Land Family Restaurant in Madison, Gray Brewing Company in Janesville and J&B’s Bar & Blue Ribbon Tap Room in Milwaukee.

Portnoy says 100% of net proceeds will go to support small businesses, which can apply for funds at TheBarstoolFund.com/apply. Donations are tax deductible.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in vaccine tampering a long-time Wisconsin pharmacist with no previous investigations, disciplines
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration say there were no aircraft incidents or...
FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu appeared to drop into ocean
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina

Latest News

DHS: 36 deaths, 120 more hospitalized due to COVID-19
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
‘Caravan Against Fascism’ calls for Sen. Ron Johnson’s resignation following Capitol chaos
Weekend Ski Report - More lifts and trails open this weekend
Weekend Forecast - Hardly any breaks in the clouds
The full 911 call as obtained by NBC15. Yisrael Ami called at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday and spoke...
Full 911 call