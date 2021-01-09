Advertisement

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin

By Kaitlyn Budrow
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST
ALBANY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the newborn girl reported missing in the Village of Albany was found dead Sunday.

According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, the child was born at home on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The father reportedly took the child from the home. Authorities started searching for the child on Saturday, Jan. 9.

The father told investigators he turned the infant over to an “unidentified third party,” and the child has not been seen since. The individual is said to be an acquaintance of the father.

Authorities say whoever took the child was reportedly driving a gray Chevrolet Equinox. They are no longer looking for that vehicle.

The DOJ says the investigation of the death is still active.

If you have any information, call the Green County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at (608)328-9400. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also call Green County Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-7463 or submit a tip through the Green County Crimestoppers website.

