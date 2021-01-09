Advertisement

‘Caravan Against Fascism’ calls for Sen. Ron Johnson’s resignation following Capitol chaos

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A “Caravan Against Fascism” was led by local groups—including Democratic Socialists of America - Madison and Allies for Black Lives—from Madison’s Capitol Square to Sen. Ron Johnson’s local office on the city’s east side Saturday.

The caravan was organized to demand Johnson’s immediate resignation from the Senate following a violent attack on the U.S Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters Wednesday.

“In response to the attempted fascist coup by Trump supporters on [Jan. 6],” the event’s Facebook page reads, “Madison needs to say we will not stand by and let this happen without action.”

The caravan was set to begin around noon at Madison’s Capitol Square. Once at Johnson’s office, speakers were scheduled to share messages at a socially distanced rally, the event’s Facebook page indicates.

“We will leave letters demanding his immediate resignation from the US Senate for a variety of reasons, including his support of the fascist conspiracy-mongering that led to the attempted coup on [Jan. 6],” the page reads.

Johnson was one of several Republican senators who pledged to reject the presidential election results—alleging wide-spread voter fraud. Despite the allegations, Johnson did concede that Joe Biden won Wisconsin by 20,000 votes on Meet the Press.

