Dane Co. businesses can begin applying for assistance
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County small businesses can start applying for grant money to help them financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi announced $4 million in relief for businesses on Tuesday. This will be the second round of the Dane County Small Business Pandemic Relief Program.
The grants, up to $50,000 each, will be allocated by Dane Buy Local. They will focus on the businesses hardest hit by the pandemic, like retail, restaurants and fitness centers.
According to a news release, businesses will fill out the following criteria in their application:
- Is the business an independently owned, local business whose main office is based in Dane County?
- Is the business a legal entity and files taxes?
- Is the business experiencing financial hardship which is expected to continue for at least the next 3 months?
- Has the businesses revenues decreased 30% or more in 2020 versus 2019?
- Is this business a for-profit enterprise?
- Was the business in existence prior to March 15, 2020?
Applications will be open through Feb. 15 on the Dane Buy Local website.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.