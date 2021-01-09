Advertisement

Dane Co. businesses can begin applying for assistance

Dane County unveiled $4 million in grant funding for small businesses, focused on those hardest hit by the pandemic like retail, restaurants and gyms.(WMTV/Jason Rice)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County small businesses can start applying for grant money to help them financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi announced $4 million in relief for businesses on Tuesday. This will be the second round of the Dane County Small Business Pandemic Relief Program.

The grants, up to $50,000 each, will be allocated by Dane Buy Local. They will focus on the businesses hardest hit by the pandemic, like retail, restaurants and fitness centers.

According to a news release, businesses will fill out the following criteria in their application:

  • Is the business an independently owned, local business whose main office is based in Dane County?
  • Is the business a legal entity and files taxes?
  • Is the business experiencing financial hardship which is expected to continue for at least the next 3 months?
  • Has the businesses revenues decreased 30% or more in 2020 versus 2019?
  • Is this business a for-profit enterprise?
  • Was the business in existence prior to March 15, 2020?

Applications will be open through Feb. 15 on the Dane Buy Local website.

