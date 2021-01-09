6 Green Bay Packers receive AP All-Pro honors
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Six Green Bay Packers players earned AP All-Pro honors on Friday.
- Jaire Alexander- Second Team
- Za’Darius Smith- Second Team
- Corey Linsley - First Team
- David Bakhtiari- First Team
- Aaron Rodgers- First Team
- Davante Adams- First Team
The four first team selections were the most the team has had since 1967.
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on his fourth All-Pro Team.
