6 Green Bay Packers receive AP All-Pro honors

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Six Green Bay Packers players earned AP All-Pro honors on Friday.

  • Jaire Alexander- Second Team
  • Za’Darius Smith- Second Team
  • Corey Linsley - First Team
  • David Bakhtiari- First Team
  • Aaron Rodgers- First Team
  • Davante Adams- First Team

The four first team selections were the most the team has had since 1967.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on his fourth All-Pro Team.

