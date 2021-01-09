6 Green Bay Packers receive AP All-Pro honors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Six Green Bay Packers players earned AP All-Pro honors on Friday.

Jaire Alexander- Second Team

Za’Darius Smith- Second Team

Corey Linsley - First Team

David Bakhtiari- First Team

Aaron Rodgers- First Team

Davante Adams- First Team

The four first team selections were the most the team has had since 1967.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on his fourth All-Pro Team.

