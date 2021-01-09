Full 911 call details alleged verbal assault at Black man in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 911 call obtained by NBC15 reveals more about an alleged verbal assault against a Black man in Madison.

Thursday, NBC15 reported that Yisrael Ami claimed to have been a target by Trump supporters at a restaurant parking lot.

The Madison Police Department, which is investigating the incident, said the alleged victim was reportedly “accosted” Wednesday on the 4000 block of East Towne Blvd., near the East Towne Mall. Ami said he was called the n-word and feared for his life.

The full 911 call lasted 3 minutes 41 seconds.

“A whole lot of Trump supporters pulled up, and I’m African American. I’m just so scared. I don’t know what to do,” he told the call taker.

Through surveillance cameras, Madison Police confirmed that Trump supporters were in the restaurant parking lot where Ami stood.

The call taker told Ami she recognized the group. “I’ve seen them. They’ve been floating around a lot, and they ran some red lights. They’ve been causing some problems today, okay? (inaudible) They have nothing violent so far.”

MPD said the security footage lacked audio. It showed the closest person standing about 10 feet from Ami.

“You’re frozen. You’re enamored. You’re like, ‘Oh my God. Here I am. Is this how it ends?’” Ami told NBC15.

According to the time stamps shared by Dane County Public Safety Communications, which operates the 911 center, Ami called for help at 4:01 p.m.

At 4:05, a nearby officer got the call from dispatch and reported back that he was driving through the restaurant parking lot. By this time, Ami had hung up and was already gone. At 4:07, police cleared the scene.

Ami told NBC15 he did not hear from police until hours later, though he wanted them to follow up. Officials maintain, that’s not what he told 911.

The recording shows the call taker telling Ami, “Like I said, I do have cops right in that area. My partners are telling them about it right now. Is there anything else I can do for you right now? Can I have a cop call you?”

Ami responded, “No, no, no. I just wanted to let you know. There’s African Americans in the driveway. That may turn ugly.”

“Her specifically asking if he’d like a cop or an officer to call him was stated pretty clearly, I felt,” Luis Alejandro Bixler, the director of Public Safety Communications, said. “I think with his response, saying ‘No, no, no. I just want you to be aware of what’s going on’-- that’s a good indicator to the call taker that he understood or grasped the question that she had asked.”

Bixler said the call taker did everything she was supposed to do, like gathering details of his location. He added, “I definitely don’t want it to seem like the caller is making anything up. In stressful situations like that, people tend to remember in different ways. That’s why it’s important to have a call recorded.”

MPD is still investigating the incident.

