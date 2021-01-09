Advertisement

Google bans Parler from app store

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus...
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The social media app Parler, known to be popular among conservatives, has been banned from the Google Play store.

Google says postings in the app have incited violence in the U.S. In light of the public safety threat and the attack at the Capitol, they’re suspending the app’s listings until it addresses the issues.

The company demands apps have policies in place to prevent the spread of violent rhetoric.

The decision marks a blow to President Donald Trump’s supporters, many of whom use the Parler platform.

Apple has also reportedly threatened to remove Parler from its app store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in vaccine tampering a long-time Wisconsin pharmacist with no previous investigations, disciplines
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration say there were no aircraft incidents or...
FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu appeared to drop into ocean
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
DHS: 36 deaths, 120 more hospitalized due to COVID-19
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
‘Caravan Against Fascism’ calls for Sen. Ron Johnson’s resignation following Capitol chaos