Gov. Evers calls on federal officials to send more COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers called on federal officials Friday to distribute more COVID-19 vaccines.

Gov. Evers was one of eight governors who sent a letter to President Trump’s administration, including Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

They say the administration is withholding “half the current vaccine supply,” saying more doses are urgently needed.

President Trump’s administration says its holding back some COVID-19 vaccine doses to guarantee people can get their second shot, which provides maximum protection against COVID-19.

The second dose is necessary, as both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require a second shot to be effective.

President-elect Joe Biden criticized the pace of distribution Friday, vowing to release the most available vaccine doses to protect more people.

