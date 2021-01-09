Hardly any breaks in the clouds this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! The cloudy start to 2021 is going to continue this weekend and next week. So far this year, 7 out of the 8 days in Madison have been cloudy. The only partly cloudy day was January 5. There has not been a sunny day so far this year. Despite the clouds, not much snow is in the forecast. Overall, the forecast looks mild, especially for this time of year. There is chance the weather pattern could turn colder and more active towards next weekend.

Cloudy start to 2021 (WMTV NBC15)

This morning is cloudy and not too cold, at least for this time of year. We are waking up to temperatures in the teens and 20s. The average low for this time of year is 11 degrees. Luckily, we are not waking up to any dense fog or travel impacts.

This afternoon will be cloudy and seasonably cold. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. The average high for today is 26 degrees. The wind will be out of the north at 5 mph. Wind chills will stay several degrees below the actual air temperature today.

Saturday's Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The clouds will continue overnight. The clouds will prevent temperatures from tumbling too far tonight into Sunday morning. Overnight lows will be near 20 degrees. A northwest wind at around 5 mph will keep wind chills in the teens.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

A few peaks of sunshine will be possible Sunday. Any breaks in the clouds Sunday afternoon probably won’t last too long. Expect mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 20s.

More clouds are expected for the upcoming workweek. Most days next week will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will warm a little towards the middle of the week. High temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will be in the lower to mid 30s.

More Clouds Ahead - Upcoming Sun Chances (WMTV NBC15)

A big dip in the jet stream or an upper-level trough could develop across the middle of the country and bring in a more active and colder weather pattern towards the end of next week or the following weekend.

Colder & Active Weather Pattern - Late Next Week (WMTV NBC15)

January 9, 2021 Ski Report

Ski report - January 9, 2021 (WMTV NBC15)

Weekend Ski Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

