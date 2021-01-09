Advertisement

Last Jeopardy! episode with host Alex Trebek airs

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The last episode of Jeopardy! with Alex Trebek as the host aired Friday afternoon.

Trebek starred in more than 8,000 episodes of the game show over 36 years.

Executive producer of the show Mike Richards spoke highly of Trebek in his last episodes.

“I think a normal person would have said I’m not gonna show up a year and a half before those final episodes,” Richards said. “He was getting chemotherapy once a week and so I think there was a level of professionalism, I think he understood the importance of the show and what it meant to people.”

Several guest hosts will take over hosting the show for now, starting with the Jeopardy! GOAT Champion, Ken Jennings on Monday, Jan. 11 .

Jennings described Trebek on Twitter as “universally recognized as the national treasure (or bi-national treasure!) that he was.”

Former Today show anchor Katie Couric is also on the list to host.

Trebek died on Nov. 8 following a diagnosis of advanced pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

Jeopardy! airs every weekday at 4:30 p.m. on NBC15.

