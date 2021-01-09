Advertisement

Only glimpses of sunshine this weekend

Clouds remain through the beginning of next week. A few disturbances may offer some breaks in the low stratus deck!
Clouds remain for the entire weekend. A passing disturbance may bring a few light flurries and...
Clouds remain for the entire weekend. A passing disturbance may bring a few light flurries and a few breaks tomorrow. No accumulations are expected.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The sunshine returned to south-central Wisconsin for a bit Saturday afternoon - only briefly and in select places! Low-level stratus remained in place thanks to a continuing temperature inversion. Thankfully, low-level moisture is lacking and winds have been mixing the surface air around. We’ve been able to get by without any widespread dense fog.

The cloud cover will continue into Sunday. Lows are expected to fall into the teens and lower 20′s. However, a few more breaks are possible as a weak, upper-level disturbance moves by. A few flurries are possible, but nothing that would lead to an accumulation or covering. The clouds may break up a bit more tomorrow afternoon - allowing highs to climb into the upper 20′s. Places with more sunshine may break into the 30′s.

The start of the work week also appears dreary. Winds will swing out of the west and usher in warmer air. Highs will climb into the 30′s under more cloud cover. A few passing disturbances may shake out a flurry or two on Tuesday, but again, moisture is lacking for any impactful snowfall.

The next weather system arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. A low-pressure center will move across southern Canada. An attendant cold front will drop through Wisconsin - leading to rain and a mix of snow Thursday evening into Friday. Snow flurries may continue into Friday before ending Saturday. While details of this system require more study, one thing is appearing more and more likely. An arctic blast of air will drop into the Midwest next weekend and temperatures will get much colder!

