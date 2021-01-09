Advertisement

Weekend Ski Report: More lifts and trails open this weekend

The skies resorts across area are opening more lifts and trails.
By James Parish
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! This weekend might be the best weekend for skiing and snowboarding so far this winter.

The ski resorts across south-central Wisconsin continue to open more lifts and trail. Many of the ski resorts have over half of their lifts and trails open.

Ski report - January 9, 2021
Ski report - January 9, 2021(WMTV NBC15)

The snow base at the resorts continue to grow, too. The minimum base at many of the resorts is near a foot. The maximum snow base at many of the resorts is at or above 30″.

Despite the clouds, mother nature won’t add any snow to the base this weekend. With the lack of sunshine and temperatures expected to stay below freezing, the snow base should not decrease this weekend either.

The weather should not impact anyone traveling to a local ski resort. Dense freezing fog is not expected across south-central Wisconsin Saturday or Sunday morning.

High temperatures at the ski resorts will be in the mid to upper 20s, which is near or just above average for this time of year. The average high for Madison on January 9 is 26 degrees.

Weekend Ski Forecast
Weekend Ski Forecast(WMTV NBC15)

