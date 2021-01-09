Advertisement

Wis. State Patrol encourages raising awareness of human trafficking

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is recognized on Jan. 11.
(KVLY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol is asking motorists to raise awareness this month about human trafficking.

State Patrol notes in a news release Friday that the prevalence of human trafficking in the state is hard to estimate because it is often under reported.

Captain Jason Zeeh encouraged people to visit the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign to learn more information.

“Recognizing key indicators of human trafficking is the first step in identifying victims and can help save a life,” Zeeh said.

Zeeh emphasized that people should not confront a suspected trafficker directly or alert a victim. He said it is up to law enforcement to investigate the suspected cases.

State Patrol asked that if a resident suspects a case of human trafficking, they should gather a vehicle description, the occupant descriptions and a license plate number.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is recognized on Jan. 11. People are encouraged to post a photo wearing blue clothing along with using #WearBlueDay to call attention to this crime.

Contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “HELP” or “INFO” to 233733. If there is an immediate danger, contact local law enforcement or 911.

Wisconsin State Patrol

