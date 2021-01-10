Advertisement

15-year-old rescued from bridge overpass near Wausau

Big Rib River bridge overpass
Big Rib River bridge overpass(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper rescued a 15-year-old girl from bridge overpass near Wausau with the help of a citizen.

The 15-year-old was seen hanging onto the bridge’s railing, with one arm, above the Big Rib River by a state trooper, according to to Wisconsin State Patrol.

In a Twitter post, Wisconsin State Patrol said the trooper, “stopped his cruiser and ran to the girl, who was now hanging by her fingertips. The trooper immediately reached over, grabbed ahold of her arm, and, with the help of another motorist, the two pulled the girl to safety.”

Wisconsin State Patrol says the girl was then taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for a medical evaluation.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the incident.

Stay with us online and on air for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina
(FILE) The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office conducting a death investigation outside Cottage Grove, in...
Bodies identified in Town of Sun Prairie murder-suicide

Latest News

Accumulation of snow will be possible later this week on Thursday and Friday. These are the...
More Cloudiness, But Turning Milder this Week
“We would have had a lot of food rotting in the fields:” Dane Co. grower credits program...
“We would have had a lot of food rotting in the fields:” Dane Co. grower credits program extension for keeping some small farms afloat
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Lawmakers call for President Trump’s removal from office
Lawmakers call for President Trump’s removal from office
Program giving funds to allow Second Harvest to purchase from local growers extended
“We would have had a lot of food rotting in the fields:” Dane Co. grower credits program extension for keeping some small farms afloat