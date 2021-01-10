Advertisement

After a dreary start, this week appears a bit more active

A frontal system is expected to bring a rain/snow mix and much colder temps later this week/weekend.
After a dreary start to the work week, a rain/snow mix may descend on Wisconsin this Thursday.
After a dreary start to the work week, a rain/snow mix may descend on Wisconsin this Thursday.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Unfortunately, the clouds didn’t budge this afternoon. A gray sky continued to blanket south-central Wisconsin. Luckily, temperatures have remained near or even a bit above normal. That won’t be the case after a late-week weather system.

High pressure remains in control across the central U.S. A temperature inversion and weak upper-level pattern has kept a low-cloud deck in place. Lows fall into the upper teens and lower 20′s tonight. Clouds remain for Monday while a passing upper-level wave drops through the Great Lakes. A flurry or two is possible Monday afternoon/evening, but no accumulation is expected. Winds are expected to pick up tomorrow in advance of the wave - turning out of the west and southwest.

Highs climb into the mid 30′s Tuesday-Thursday thanks to those southerly winds. Another upper-level wave could bring another isolated flurry or two late Tuesday into Wednesday, but without much moisture, we’d only be looking for a few flakes at best.

The next big weather maker arrives on Thursday. Models suggest a low-pressure center will swing across southern Canada. An attendant cold front will drop through Wisconsin - ushering in a rain/snow mix followed by an arctic blast. At this point, expect Thursday and Friday to be on the messy side. Next weekend will feature temperatures a few degrees below normal as a colder air mass settles in over the Midwest.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina
(FILE) The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office conducting a death investigation outside Cottage Grove, in...
Bodies identified in Town of Sun Prairie murder-suicide

Latest News

Accumulation of snow will be possible later this week on Thursday and Friday. These are the...
More Cloudiness, But Turning Milder this Week
Another cloudy day for today but partial sunshine is expected beginning tomorrow and continuing...
More Clouds in the Forecast Today
Clouds remain for the entire weekend. A passing disturbance may bring a few light flurries and...
Only glimpses of sunshine this weekend
Weekend Forecast - Hardly any breaks in the clouds