After a dreary start, this week appears a bit more active

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Unfortunately, the clouds didn’t budge this afternoon. A gray sky continued to blanket south-central Wisconsin. Luckily, temperatures have remained near or even a bit above normal. That won’t be the case after a late-week weather system.

High pressure remains in control across the central U.S. A temperature inversion and weak upper-level pattern has kept a low-cloud deck in place. Lows fall into the upper teens and lower 20′s tonight. Clouds remain for Monday while a passing upper-level wave drops through the Great Lakes. A flurry or two is possible Monday afternoon/evening, but no accumulation is expected. Winds are expected to pick up tomorrow in advance of the wave - turning out of the west and southwest.

Highs climb into the mid 30′s Tuesday-Thursday thanks to those southerly winds. Another upper-level wave could bring another isolated flurry or two late Tuesday into Wednesday, but without much moisture, we’d only be looking for a few flakes at best.

The next big weather maker arrives on Thursday. Models suggest a low-pressure center will swing across southern Canada. An attendant cold front will drop through Wisconsin - ushering in a rain/snow mix followed by an arctic blast. At this point, expect Thursday and Friday to be on the messy side. Next weekend will feature temperatures a few degrees below normal as a colder air mass settles in over the Midwest.

