DHS: two dead, 52 hospitalized due to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services two more people are dead and 52 more are hospitalized due to COVID-19 Sunday.

The latest report comes just two days after the agency recorded more than half a million people have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

DHS recorded 1,832 positive tests Sunday and 5,630 negative tests. In total testing is up by 7,462 in the past day.

In all, 5,157 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to the virus. Additionally, DHS reports 22,378 Wisconsinites have been hospitalized with the virus since the onset of the pandemic.

Hospitals are reportedly at 83 percent capacity—up two percentage points from last week.

The DHS’s case activity tracker shows the state is at a “very high” level of case activity. Menominee county is the only county currently seeing a “critically high” case activity level.

