Advertisement

Jayme Closs’ family shares public message 2 years after her safe return

By Tajma Hall
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been two years since Barron County teen, Jayme Closs returned home after being kidnapped.

Jayme’s family is sharing a message with the public, thanking people for their support.

Her aunt and current guardian, Jennifer Smith posted to Facebook a message of gratitude for Jayme’s safe return, bravery, and to the strangers who helped get her to safety.

A PUBLIC MESSAGE FROM THE FAMILY OF JAYME CLOSS IN REGARDS TO JANUARY 10: “We are very thankful for everything that...

Posted by Healing for Jayme on Saturday, January 9, 2021

She says Jayme is “doing good” and taking life day by day. Despite COVID restrictions, she says Jayme is enjoying activities like dancing.

Jayme’s story gained world wide attention back in October of 2018 after Jayme was taken from her home following her parents’ murders. She escaped after being held captive for 88 days.

The kidnapper, Jake Patterson is serving a life sentence.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Pres. Trump concedes in new video since account ban
The popular radio DJ team entertained Madison listeners years ago
Former Madison radio DJ from “Connie & Fish” dies from liver cancer
Aaron Rodgers wrote a Christmas card to Daniel Lybrand of Batesburg, South Carolina who is a...
“I would like to thank him for taking his time”: Aaron Rodgers writes letter to Packers fan in South Carolina
(FILE) The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office conducting a death investigation outside Cottage Grove, in...
Bodies identified in Town of Sun Prairie murder-suicide

Latest News

Accumulation of snow will be possible later this week on Thursday and Friday. These are the...
More Cloudiness, But Turning Milder this Week
“We would have had a lot of food rotting in the fields:” Dane Co. grower credits program...
“We would have had a lot of food rotting in the fields:” Dane Co. grower credits program extension for keeping some small farms afloat
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Lawmakers call for President Trump’s removal from office
Lawmakers call for President Trump’s removal from office
Program giving funds to allow Second Harvest to purchase from local growers extended
“We would have had a lot of food rotting in the fields:” Dane Co. grower credits program extension for keeping some small farms afloat